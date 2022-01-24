UK's De La Rue delays turnaround plan on COVID woes

The company, which also makes passports, said other challenges such the chip crisis and supply chain cost inflation were also taking a toll on the group and that it was cutting more costs to deal with the pressures.

"While this trading update is disappointing, it should be seen as a delay to reaching our Turnaround Plan objectives, rather than indicating that a change of direction is required," said Chief Executive Officer Clive Vacher.

De La Rue said it still expects to deliver year-on-year growth in its financial year 2022-23 despite the challenges, although at a slower rate.

It forecast adjusted operating profit to be in the range of 36 million to 40 million pounds ($48.73 million-$54.15 million)versus market expectations of 45 million to 47 million pounds for the year ending March.

($1 = 0.7387 pounds)

