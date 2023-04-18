UK's Easing Private-Sector Wage Growth a Boost for Bank of England

0708 GMT - The U.K. labor market became a bit less tight in February, but despite encouraging signals in private-sector wage growth, the Bank of England still faces a tough call on whether to raise interest rates further, Ashley Webb, U.K. economist at Capital Economics, says in a note. Employment rose by 169,000 in the three months to February, while vacancies continued a downward trend for the 10th consecutive month. Private-sector wage growth eased a little further in the quarter to February, to 7.0% from 6.9%, which is encouraging, though it's doubtful it will fall all the way to levels consistent with the BOE's 2.0% inflation target without some further weakness in activity, Webb says. Much depends on March's CPI inflation data, due on Wednesday. (edward.frankl@wsj.com)

Ninety One's Assets Under Management Fell on Quarter in 4Q

Ninety One PLC on Tuesday said that its assets under management for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 fell compared to the end of the previous quarter.

UK Regulator Starts Investigation on the Key Group's Proposed Deal for RM Integris, RM Finance

The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority said on Tuesday that it is starting an investigation into the Key Group's proposed deal for RM Integris and RM Finance.

Entain 1Q Net Gaming Revenue Rose as Customers at Record Level

Entain PLC said Tuesday that it has made a strong start to 2023, with increased net gaming revenue and record levels of active customers.

easyJet Sees FY 2023 Profit Beating Market Views After 1H Pretax Loss Narrowed

easyJet PLC said Tuesday that it expects to beat market profit expectations for the full year, and that its headline pretax loss narrowed for the first half of fiscal 2023.

GSK to Acquire Canadian BELLUS Health for Around $2 Bln

GSK PLC said Tuesday that it has reached an agreement to buy the late-stage biopharmaceutical company BELLUS Health Inc. for $14.75 a share in cash, representing a total equity value of around $2.0 billion.

Cineworld Terminates Marketing Process for 'Rest of World' Business

Cineworld Group PLC said Tuesday that it has ended the marketing process for the 'rest of world' business.

Network International 1Q Revenue Rose; Backs Full-Year Guidance

Network International Holdings PLC said that revenue rose 13% in the first quarter as signings grew significantly, and confirmed its 2023 guidance.

Moneysupermarket.com 1Q Revenue Rose on Strong Insurance Growth

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC said Tuesday that first-quarter revenue rose 15%, with growth in all four of its segments and particularly driven by an increase in its insurance division.

THG Sees Margin Recovery in 2023 Driven by Revenue Growth, Ongoing Deflation

THG PLC said Tuesday that it expects a significant margin recovery for 2023 on the back of revenue growth, deflation and improved operating costs.

Wise Posts FY 2023 Income Beat Boosted by 4Q Growth

Wise PLC said on Tuesday it beat its income guidance for fiscal 2023 as it reported double-digit growth in volumes and revenue over its fourth-quarter.

M&C Saatchi 2022 Adjusted Profit, Revenue Rose on Growth, Cost Savings

M&C Saatchi PLC said Tuesday that adjusted profit and revenue rose for 2022 after it booked growth in its issues, consulting and passions divisions and made central cost savings.

City Pub Swung to 2022 Pretax Profit On Postpandemic Sales Recovery

City Pub Group PLC said Tuesday that it swung to a pretax profit in 2022 as revenue sales returned to prepandemic levels.

Petra Diamonds 3Q Revenue Fell Due to Tender Cycle Timings

Petra Diamonds Ltd. said Tuesday that revenue fell on quarter in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 as higher pricing at South Africa's Cullinan and Finsch sites was more than offset by tender cycle timings.

Halfords Backs FY 2023 Profit Views, Sets Midterm Targets

Halfords Group PLC on Tuesday backed its fiscal 2023 profit guidance and laid out medium-term targets on the back of its platform leverage plans.

IntegraFin 2Q Funds Under Direction Rose; Sees First-Half Revenue Slip On-Year

IntegraFin Holdings PLC on Tuesday said it expects revenue for the first half of fiscal 2023 to be slightly lower than the comparable period as it posted a rise in funds under direction over its second quarter.

Franchise Brands Began 2023 With Strong Momentum, Confident Outlook

Franchise Brands PLC said Tuesday that it has started the new year well with continued momentum in its business-to-business division, and was confident in its outlook.

Advanced Oncotherapy Seeks Nasdaq Quoted Buyer

Advanced Oncotherapy PLC said Tuesday that it is considering a possible sale of the business to Nasdaq quoted corporate vehicles as part of its review into funding options.

Volex Sees FY 2023 Ahead of Market Views on Robust Revenue, Profit Growth

Volex PLC said Tuesday that fiscal 2023 performance was ahead of market expectations and that it has entered into fiscal 2024 with strong momentum.

Mitie FY 2023 Operating Profit to Beat Expectations; Launches GBP50 Mln Buyback

Mitie Group PLC said Tuesday that fiscal 2023 operating profit is expected to exceed current guidance after it booked continued momentum in the fourth quarter and that it was launching a new 50 million pound ($61.9 million) share buyback.

