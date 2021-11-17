Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK's Frost says post-Brexit N.Ireland deal possible by Christmas

11/17/2021 | 04:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: David Frost walks outside Downing Street in London

DUBLIN (Reuters) - British Brexit minister David Frost said on Wednesday that his government's preference is to strike a deal to improve post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland and that the agreement can be reached by Christmas.

Britain and the EU agreed last week to intensify efforts to solve issues around the Northern Ireland protocol. Brussels cautiously welcomed a change in tone from London, though Frost said "significant gaps" remained.

"I think it can be done. Whether it will be done is another question," Frost told BBC Northern Ireland when asked if a deal could be reached by Christmas, as suggested by Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney.

"We very much hope that we will be able to bring these talks to a conclusion, that's what we would most like to do, but if we can't, then obviously the famous Article 16 is a very real option for us," he said, referring to emergency safeguard measures that could potentially lead to a trade war.

Britain left the EU last year, but has since put off implementing some of the border checks between its province of Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom that the bloc says London is obliged to make under their divorce deal.

London says the checks are disproportionate and are heightening tensions in Northern Ireland, putting a 1998 peace deal at risk.

The EU's chief negotiator, Maros Sefcovic, said on Monday he is "absolutely convinced" the sides can break the impasse if London engages on outstanding issues.

Brussels has said it needs London to reciprocate with its own concessions after the bloc offered to cut some of the checks needed on goods moving from Britain to Northern Ireland.

"The EU have made some proposals, at the moment without going into detail I'm not sure they would solve these problems of checks and processes for goods moving into Northern Ireland, but we keep talking and we're seeing if we can move this forward in a way that does produce consensus," Frost said.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:56aKazakhstan should raise some taxes, may need to hike interest rates - IMF
RE
04:53aNorway's Equinor and EWP to cooperate on South Korean wind projects
RE
04:50aAmazon to stop accepting Visa's UK-issued credit cards over high fees
RE
04:49aThai property market to normalise in 2023 - industry centre
RE
04:48aUK's Frost says post-Brexit N.Ireland deal possible by Christmas
RE
04:45aUK house prices rise 11.8% in year to Sept - ONS
RE
04:40aFTSE Drops as SSE, Spirax-Sarco Fall; Sage Gains
DJ
04:37aFORECASTS FOR THE UK ECONOMY : November 2021
PU
04:31aGolden Rock Global to Buy Bolt Global; Conduct Fundraising
DJ
04:27aCOLUMN : Perish the thought - stocks might fall
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's Musk exercises more options, sells $973 million for taxes
2Growth, jobs and inflation clash in Biden Fed choice
3ENCAVIS AG announces the launch of an offering of up to approximately E..
4In the third quarter SalMar harvests a record volume of fish with conti..
5Play Magnus Group (PMG) – Q3 2021: Continued Strong Growth in Q3 ..

HOT NEWS