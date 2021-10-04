Log in
UK's Future Plc sees profit at top end of market outlook

10/04/2021 | 03:31am EDT
(Reuters) -British media company Future Plc said on Monday it expects full-year profit at the top end of market expectations, driven by a pandemic-led boost in digital marketing at its publications.

The company, whose titles include Homes & Gardens, PC Gamer, TV Times and Woman's Weekly, is expected to post annual adjusted profit at the top end of market outlook between 183.5 million pounds and 193 million pounds ($248.61 million and $261.48 million), according to a consensus of analysts' estimates provided by the company.

Last year, the company reported an adjusted profit of 93.4 million pounds.

The FTSE-250 firm also announced the completion of its $415 million acquisition of Dennis Publishing Ltd, which owns titles including The Week, MoneyWeek and Kiplinger.

Future Plc said it appointed Chief Strategy Officer Penny Ladkin-Brand as its finance head with effect from Oct. 31, replacing Rachel Addison, who joined the company after it bought TI Media in April last year.

($1 = 0.7381 pounds)

(Reporting by Priyanshi Mandhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
