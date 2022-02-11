Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK's Gatwick airport to reopen south terminal in time for summer

02/11/2022 | 04:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A passenger arrives at Gatwick Airport, in Gatwick

LONDON (Reuters) - UK's second-largest airport Gatwick said on Friday it would reopen its south terminal next month, as it expects demand to pick up this summer, with coronavirus travel curbs having eased.

The airport said a number of airlines will start returning to the south terminal from March 27. The terminal shut down for nearly two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Muvija M in London; editing by William James)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. -2.03% 174.45 Delayed Quote.25.14%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -1.18% 18.045 Real-time Quote.19.77%
VINCI SA -1.38% 101.36 Real-time Quote.10.60%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC -1.91% 4764 Delayed Quote.16.21%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:43aKremlin confirms Macron kept at distance from Putin for declining COVID test
RE
04:40aPhilippines activists ready for long battle to keep Marcos from power
RE
04:39aStocks see large inflows as bonds, cash suffer - BoFA
RE
04:38aPRIME MINISTER OFFICE OF SPAIN : Planas defends the search for a European consensus on the application of "mirror clauses" in trade relations
PU
04:34aKremlin cites Truss error as evidence West doesn't understand Ukraine conflict
RE
04:33aRate hike bets support the dollar amid surging U.S. inflation
RE
04:32aAustralia thwarts Chinese plot to fund election candidates - media
RE
04:30aMercedes-Benz beats profit forecast as EV sales surge
RE
04:30aIndia's basmati rice exports hit 4-yr low as Iran trims buying
RE
04:29aTech leads European stock sell-off on bets of aggressive Fed rate hikes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Analysis-Hot inflation fuels case for 'big-bang' Fed rate hike in March
3DELIVERY HERO : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
4Column-After dire decade, Emerging Markets face Fed liftoff again: Mike..
5SpaceX chief Elon Musk 'highly confident' his Starship will reach orbit..

HOT NEWS