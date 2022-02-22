Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK's Hargreaves profit slides on easing market volatility, shares sink

02/22/2022 | 03:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows a smartphone with displayed Hargreaves Lansdown logo

(Reuters) - Britain's biggest retail stockbroker Hargreaves Lansdown reported a 20% drop in half-year profit on Tuesday, hurt by easing market volatility following a year of retail trading frenzy, sending its shares 13.6% lower in early trade.

The British fund supermarket reported net additions of 48,000 clients, compared with 84,000 a year earlier. Still, assets under management rose to 141.2 billion pounds ($191.64 billion) from 120.6 billion pounds.

Trading platforms like Hargreaves signed up many individual online stock traders in a retail trading frenzy during the pandemic. But easing market volatility has hurt client activity and a low interest rate environment for much of last year has hurt the value of its cash balances held for clients.

Hargreaves, the UK's largest direct-to-investor investment service, which attracted a record number of new clients in 2020 due to pandemic-driven trading, declared an interim dividend of 12.26 pence per share.

The firm reported a pre-tax profit of 151.2 million pounds for the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of 188.4 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7368 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC -19.76% 1039.7032 Delayed Quote.-4.21%
PLC S.P.A. -2.26% 1.95 Delayed Quote.-4.09%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:54aCoca cola hbc says considering stockpiling ingredients to ensure…
RE
03:49aBanks in nearly 90 Chinese cities cut mortgage rates
RE
03:44aUK PM says Russia 'bent on full invasion' of Ukraine -BBC
RE
03:42aUK's mounting inflation bill curbs Sunak's leeway for budget
RE
03:40aU.N. Myanmar expert calls for cutting junta's access to arms, oil and gas
RE
03:39aUK's Hargreaves profit slides on easing market volatility, shares sink
RE
03:37aRussia faces new sanctions after Putin recognises breakaway Ukraine regions
RE
03:37aRussia faces new sanctions after Putin recognises breakaway Ukraine regions
RE
03:35aLondon Stock Exchange to buy TORA for $325 million
RE
03:32aAngloGold's full-year profit falls 39%, targets higher output in 2022
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Putin orders Russian troops to Ukraine after recognising breakaway regi..
2Allianz fires two managers in wake of investment fund collapse
3Deepening Ukraine crisis jolts stocks, sends oil surging
4HSBC boosts profitability goal on higher rates, profit doubling
5Exclusive-HSBC targets 34% cut to emissions from oil and gas clients by..

HOT NEWS