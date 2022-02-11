Log in
UK's Heathrow airport says Jan passenger traffic weaker than expected

02/11/2022 | 02:32am EST
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London

(Reuters) - Britain's biggest airport Heathrow said on Friday travel demand in January was weaker than expected, as fears of the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant dented confidence, with over 1.3 million passengers cancelling or not booking trips.

The airport, however, kept its forecast for the year unchanged of just over half of pre-pandemic levels, as bookings for summer holidays outside the UK was recovering.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
