"I am not against the principle of taxing profits that are genuine windfalls," Hunt told parliament.

"But ... in the energy industry, it is a very cyclical industry and there are businesses that have periods of feast and famine, and you have to be very careful that you don't tax companies in a way that drives away investment. So, we have said that nothing is off the table."

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, writing by William James)