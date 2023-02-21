UK's Hunt says U.S. green subsidy act a 'very real competitive threat'

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - British finance minister
Jeremy Hunt said on Tuesday the United States' Inflation
Reduction Act, that promises hundreds of billions of dollars of
subsidies to green industries, was a "very real competitive
threat".
There are concerns in Europe that the $369 billion of
subsidies for electric vehicles and other clean technologies
could put companies based on the continent at a disadvantage.
Hunt said after the financial market turmoil of last year,
which led former Prime Minister Liz Truss to resign, the
government does not have large sums of money to provide similar
subsidies.
But he said the government would announce in the next few
months some policies to help shield companies based in Britain,
including looking at unlocking at 5 trillion pounds ($6
trillion) in pension funds to support the industry.
"This is not a time when it's going to be easy for us to
access the GDP equivalent of $369 billion," Hunt said, speaking
at a green energy conference in London.
"We have to remember in that equation that the U.S. is
somewhat coming from behind, because the previous president was
not remotely interested in net zero," Hunt said in response to a
question on the Inflation Reduction Act.
"So there is some catch-up element in what the U.S. is
doing, but it is a very real competitive threat."
Asked when the British government policy response could be
announced, Hunt told reporters: "In the next few months, we are
not hanging around on this.
He added: "We recognise that it is creating challenges, we
don't agree with every aspect of it, but nor do we have any
doubt in our ability to compete and so we need to let everyone
know what the plan is."
($1 = 0.8259 pounds)
