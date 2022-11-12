UK's Hunt says he has to raise taxes to fix economy

*
UK finance minister says tax rises are coming
'You have to do what is right for the country' - Hunt
New forecasts will show recession coming
Priority is to bring down inflation - Hunt
LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - British finance minister
Jeremy Hunt said he will have to raise taxes in next week's
budget plan in order to fix the public finances and soften a
potentially long recession, a newspaper quoted him as saying on
Saturday.
Hunt is trying to restore Britain's credibility among
investors in the first budget plan since Rishi Sunak replaced
Liz Truss as prime minister last month with a vow to undo her
economic policy mistakes, chiefly a series of unfunded tax cuts.
Truss's "mini-budget" in September set off a bond market
slump that sent borrowing costs soaring and ultimately forced
her to step down.
"This is going to be a big moment of choice for the country
and we will put people ahead of ideology," Hunt told the Sunday
Times in an interview.
"You’re going to have a Conservative chancellor who is
putting up taxes that, you know, go against the very reason that
he went into politics," he said, adding: "you have to do what is
right for the country and the situation that we’re in and
unfortunately that does mean tax rises."
As well as more spending cuts, Hunt and Sunak are trying to
prepare their Conservative Party for the tax increases which
could reignite tensions in the party that forced out Truss and
allowed Sunak to become Britain's fourth Conservative prime
minister since 2016.
The newspaper said Hunt planned to tackle a 55 billion-pound
($65.1 billion) hole in Britain's budget by freezing thresholds
and allowances on income tax, national insurance, inheritance
tax and pensions for a further two years.
'I WILL BE HONEST'
He also intended to halve a tax-free allowance for capital
gains tax and lower the threshold for paying the additional rate
of income tax to 125,000 pounds a year from 150,000 pounds, the
Sunday Times said.
“What I can promise people is that I will be honest about
the scale of the problem, and fair in the way that I address
those problems, and yes, that does mean that people with the
broadest shoulders will bear the heaviest burden," he said.
Thursday's budget plan will include forecasts similar to
those of the Bank of England (BoE) which earlier this month
warned of a long recession ahead.
"I think it's very likely ... the question is not really
whether we're in recession, but what we can do to make it
shorter and shallower," Hunt said in the interview.
Hunt said he would seek to work in cooperation with the BoE
to control inflation and the global rise in interest rates,
which is adding to the strains on Britain's economy.
"The number one thing that I can do is help the Bank of
England bring down inflation," he said, adding he wanted to give
confidence to businesses and households to invest and spend.
"If I can give them certainty that we have a plan to tackle
inflation, to bring back stability to the economy then...that
will be job done, as far as Thursday is concerned."
The Times said Hunt was likely to commit only 20 billion
pounds to extend the government's energy bills cap for six more
months after April, a third of its estimated 60 billion-pound
cost in its first six months, meaning bills were likely to rise.
But Hunt was also considering a multi-billion-pound package
of support to shield pensioners and benefit claimants from
higher power bills, the newspaper said.
($1 = 0.8450 pounds)
