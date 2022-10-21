Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

UK's Hunt to propose 'stealth' income tax rise to fill 40 billion pound fiscal hole-FT

10/21/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt walks outside Downing Street in London

(Reuters) - UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is set to propose a stealth rise in income tax after the next elections to fill a fiscal hole of 40 billion pounds ($45.21 billion), the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing two government sources briefed on his plan.

Hunt will extend the current freeze on income tax thresholds and allowances into the next UK parliament, raising around five billion pounds per year by 2027-28, the FT report said, citing government sources.

The chancellor is also expected to put off capital projects and squeeze public spending after the next election, which must be held by January 2025, the FT added, citing people briefed on his plans.

Contacted by Reuters, the UK Treasury said it does "not comment on speculation around tax changes outside of fiscal events."

Hunt reiterated on Friday that the government will do "whatever is necessary to get drive down debt in the medium term."

He has been racing to find tens of billions of pounds of savings to try to reassure investors since former Prime Minister Liz Truss' economic programme shattered Britain's reputation for financial stability and left many people poorer.

($1 = 0.8848 pounds)

(Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:48pUK's Hunt to propose 'stealth' income tax rise to fill 40 billion pound fiscal hole-FT
RE
05:41pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 1.17% This Week to 103.86 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pEuro Gains 1.46% to $0.9864 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pSterling Gains 1.08% to $1.1304 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pDollar Lost 0.72% to 147.68 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pUtilities Up as Treasury Yields Decline -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:36pCommunications Services Up After Verizon Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:34pTech Up Ahead of Earnings -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:32pDogecoin Lost 0.37% to $0.059 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pEthereum Gained 1.61% to $1302.46 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Factbox-Elon Musk says recession could last until 2024
2Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap
3Nasdaq futures fall after Snap's ad demand alarm
4UK stocks hit by weak retail sales, rising yields
5Explainer-Yen is past key 150 threshold. What's next?

HOT NEWS