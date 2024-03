UK's Hunt to set out plans for private companies to trade shares on exchanges, FT reports

(Reuters) - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt is expected to set out plans in next week's budget for a regime to allow UK private companies to have their shares bought and sold on exchanges, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing an official.

