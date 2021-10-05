Log in
UK's Jet2 orders 15 more Airbus aircraft

10/05/2021 | 11:34am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Jet2.com aircraft boarding stairs are stored at Stansted airport in Stansted, Britain

(Reuters) -British airline and holiday group Jet2 Plc said on Tuesday it would buy 15 more Airbus A321 NEO aircraft, valued at $2 billion at current list prices, as airlines gear up for a travel rebound in Europe.

The order is in addition to Jet2's first-ever Airbus purchase in August, when it booked 36 firm aircraft, along with the flexibility to extend up to 60 aircraft, switching loyalties from U.S. planemaker Boeing.

Pandemic travel restrictions have lasted longer in Britain than the rest of Europe and while demand has started to recover, fears over last-minute rule changes have hampered many bookings.

Jet2 said the additional aircraft will be delivered between 2026 and 2029, with the terms of the agreement almost similar to the August order.

The company added it has negotiated significant discounts from the list price for the latest order, which will be financed through a combination of internal resources and debt.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2021
HOT NEWS