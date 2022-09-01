Log in
UK's Johnson: Cutting use of Russian energy 'good' outcome of Ukraine war

09/01/2022 | 07:48am EDT
FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Johnson carries out visits with the police in Milton Keynes

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday cutting reliance on Russian energy imports would be a good outcome of the war in Ukraine, as Western nations seek to reduce purchases of Russian products.

"Out of this catastrophe, of Putin's war, I think good is going to come, in that Europe will wean itself off Russian hydrocarbons," Johnson, speaking at the site of a nuclear power plant in eastern England, said.

"We will no longer be subject, vulnerable, to his blackmail, and in this country, we will have greatly accelerated long overdue reforms and steps to become energy independent, in particular, by rectifying the damage we've done to our nuclear industry."

(Reporting by William James, writing by Sachin Ravikumar)


© Reuters 2022
