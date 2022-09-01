UK's Johnson: Cutting use of Russian energy 'good' outcome of Ukraine war

"Out of this catastrophe, of Putin's war, I think good is going to come, in that Europe will wean itself off Russian hydrocarbons," Johnson, speaking at the site of a nuclear power plant in eastern England, said.

"We will no longer be subject, vulnerable, to his blackmail, and in this country, we will have greatly accelerated long overdue reforms and steps to become energy independent, in particular, by rectifying the damage we've done to our nuclear industry."

