Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK's Johnson: Firms may ponder future investments in countries imposing vaccine blockades

03/24/2021 | 12:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits BAE Systems facility at Warton Aerodrome near Preston

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday firms might "draw conclusions" about any countries that considered blocking supplies of COVID-19 vaccines.

"I don't think that blockades of either vaccines or of medicines, or of ingredients for vaccines are sensible and I think the long-term damage done by blockades can be very considerable," he told lawmakers.

"I would just gently point out to anybody considering a blockade, or interruption of supply chains, that companies may look at such actions and draw conclusions about whether or not it is sensible to make future investments in countries where arbitrary blockades are imposed."

(Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Elizabeth Piper)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:32pBITCOIN CAN PROSPER WITHOUT BECOMING A MAJOR CURRENCY : SkyBridge's Scaramucci
RE
12:30pBritain's John Lewis to close 8 more stores putting 1,465 jobs at risk
RE
12:28pUK'S JOHNSON : Firms may ponder future investments in countries imposing vaccine blockades
RE
12:25pCentral bankers note costs of climate action in cautious report
RE
12:24pDebt Investors Await More Details on Biden's Infrastructure Plan
DJ
12:17pIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND  : Barbados Implements the International Monetary Fund's Enhanced General Data Dissemination System HTML File
PU
12:15pGLOBAL STOCKS DIP, OIL REBOUNDS : 'The mood is fairly fragile'
RE
12:02pOil up as Suez Canal ship runs aground, stemming market's recent weakness
RE
12:00pAs Europe tightens lockdowns, OPEC+ to keep oil taps tight -sources
RE
12:00pYELLEN : Important to look at risks posed by huge asset managers like Blackrock
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Yellen open to U.S. banks paying dividends, repurchasing stock
2EXCLUSIVE: Tencent boss meets China antitrust officials as scrutiny widens - sources
3GameStop tumbles as Reddit darling mulls share sale
4LEONARDO S.P.A. : LEONARDO S P A : postpones DRS IPO, shares fall
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Tencent's quarterly revenue jumps as online gaming surges

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ