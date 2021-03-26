UK's Johnson and U.S. President Biden express concern about China action

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris
Johnson and U.S. President Joe Biden spoke on Friday, expressing
concern over the Chinese response to the imposition of sanctions
and saying Iran had to come back into compliance with the
nuclear deal.
"The leaders agreed on the need for Iran to come back into
compliance with the nuclear deal," a spokesman for Johnson said
in a statement.
"On China, the Prime Minister and President reflected on the
significant action taken by the UK, U.S. and other international
partners earlier this week to impose sanctions on human rights
violators in Xinjiang and expressed their concern about
retaliatory taken action by China."
(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Leslie Adler)