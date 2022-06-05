Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK's Johnson could face leadership challenge this week -Times

06/05/2022 | 05:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Platinum Party at the Palace to celebrate The Queen's Jubilee

LONDON (Reuters) -Officials in British prime minister Boris Johnson's ruling Conservative Party expect a challenge to his leadership this week and have pencilled in a vote for Wednesday, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.

A growing number of Conservative lawmakers have said they have lost faith in Johnson's government over a "partygate" scandal, with some saying they have submitted letters to officially call for a vote of confidence in their leader.

At least 54 Conservative members of parliament are required to formally request a confidence vote to the chairman of the party's 1922 Committee for one to be triggered. The letters are confidential so only the chairman of the committee knows how many have been submitted.

More than 25 lawmakers have gone public with their letters so far and the Times said party officials and rebel lawmakers believed they were on the verge of the 54 threshold, with one believing the key number had already been passed.

"Officers of the 1922 executive have already pencilled in Wednesday as the day for the leadership vote," the newspaper reported.

Johnson's Conservatives are defending two parliamentary seats in by-elections later this month after the sitting lawmakers were forced to resign - one for watching pornography in parliament and the other after being convicted of sexually abusing a boy.

A poll for the paper found the opposition Labour Party was 20 points ahead of the Conservatives in one of these.

Asked if there would be a vote of confidence in Johnson this week, transport minister Grant Shapps told BBC TV: "No I don't", saying governments often suffered poor polling in mid-term.

He said Johnson would win any vote.

Johnson has repeatedly apologised for his conduct after an official report found both he and Downing Street officials broke stringent laws that his government made during the pandemic, holding alcohol-fuelled gatherings at the height of lockdowns.

He was jeered by the public when he arrived at a service of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth on Friday.

Johnson has said he will not resign because there are too many challenges facing the government and it would not be responsible to walk away.

(Reporting by Kate Holton and Michael Holden; Editing by Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:49aJapan's Kishida considers joining NATO summit -sources
RE
05:49aJapan's Kishida considers joining NATO summit -sources
RE
05:47aBeijing to allow indoor dining, further easing COVID curbs
RE
05:39aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
05:39aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
05:21aCambodians vote in local election test for new opposition party
RE
05:21aCambodians vote in local election test for new opposition party
RE
05:02aUK's Johnson could face leadership challenge this week -Times
RE
05:01aUK's Johnson could face leadership challenge this week -Times
RE
04:51aPUTIN WARNS WEST : Russia will strike harder if longer-range missiles supplied
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Capital Bank of Jordan : Disclosure (CAPL) 2022 06 05
2Bezos' Blue Origin completes fifth crewed flight launch
3NorthWestern : Energy's new 58-megawatt Bob Glanzer Generating Station ..
4Musk backtracks on job cuts, says Tesla salaried staff to be 'fairly fl..
5Telecom Italia CEO says aims to maximize assets value in spin-off plan

HOT NEWS