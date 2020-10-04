Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
Toute l'actualitéEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK's Johnson doesn't want a no-deal Brexit but can live with it

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/04/2020 | 06:32am EDT

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson does not particularly wish for the Brexit transition period to end without a new trade deal in place but believes that Britain could live with such an outcome, he said on Sunday.

With the Dec. 31 expiry of the transition period fast approaching, Johnson and the head of the EU's executive, Ursula von der Leyen, agreed in a phone call on Saturday to step up negotiations on a post-Brexit deal.

"I think it's there to be done," Johnson said during an interview on BBC television.

"Alas, there are some difficult issues that need to be fixed, and there's no question that the EU needs to understand that we're utterly serious about needing to control our own laws and our own regulations, and similarly they need to understand that the repatriation of the UK's fisheries ... is very important."

Asked whether he was worried about the potential impact of a no-deal situation in the middle of the COVID pandemic, Johnson said: "I don't want the Australian WTO-type outcome, particularly, but we can more than live with it.

"I think the people of this country have had enough ... of being told that this will be impossible or intolerable. I think we can prosper mightily under those circumstances."

The government last week told importers and exporters they would have to complete extra paperwork whether there was a deal or not and that a lack of preparation on their part could lead to 100 km queues of trucks.

That prompted accusations from the opposition that ministers were setting up industry to take the blame for any chaos that might follow a botched Brexit.

The EU says that any deal must be sealed by the end of October, or in the first days of November at the latest, to leave enough time for ratification by the bloc before the end of the year.

More trade talks are due in London next week and in Brussels the following week before the 27 national EU leaders meet over Oct. 15-16 to assess progress. London has also said it wants clarity by Oct. 15 on whether a deal is possible or not.

An estimated trillion euros ($1.17 trillion) of annual trade would be at stake if they fail to reach an agreement. ($1 = 0.8537 euros)

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon Editing by Toby Chopra and David Goodman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:45aIndia seeks up to 500 mln coronavirus vaccine doses by July
RE
06:45aIndia seeks up to 500 mln coronavirus vaccine doses by July
RE
06:32aUK's Johnson doesn't want a no-deal Brexit but can live with it
RE
05:58aCineworld to close all UK, Ireland screens, Sunday Times says
RE
05:45aBusiness Leaders Feel Sidelined in New York City's Recovery
DJ
05:15aPCBS PALESTINIAN CENTRAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS : The Announces Results of Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic (Coronavirus) on the Socio-economic Conditions of Palestinian Households Survey (March-May), 2020
PU
05:00aUK's Johnson sees bumpy COVID winter, but radical changes by spring
RE
04:30aCineworld to close all U.S., UK and Ireland sites this week, source says
RE
03:48aIndonesian parliamentary committee finishes deliberating contentious jobs bill
RE
03:20aPCBS PALESTINIAN CENTRAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS : The Industrial Production Index, August, 08/2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PARKLAND CORPORATION : U.S. oil refiners look to leapfrog Canadians in making renewable diesel
2Honda confirms 17th U.S. death in Takata air bag rupture
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : executive says aviation outlook worse than expected
4HDFC BANK :'s Ravi Santhanam in Forbes List of World's Most Influential CMOs
5TOSHIBA CORPORATION : Japan's Sony and Kioxia seeking U.S. approval to supply to Huawei - Nikkei

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group