UK's Johnson invited ex-minister to make Islamophobia complaint - spokesperson

Ghani, 49, who lost her job as a junior transport minister in February 2020, told the Sunday Times that a "whip" - an enforcer of parliamentary discipline - said her "Muslimness" had been raised as an issue in her sacking.

Johnson had written to Ghani "expressing his serious concern (about possible Islamophobia) and inviting her to begin a formal complaint process. She did not subsequently do so," said a spokesperson for the prime minister. "The Conservative Party does not tolerate prejudice or discrimination of any kind."

