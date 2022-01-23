Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK's Johnson invited ex-minister to make Islamophobia complaint - spokesperson

01/23/2022 | 06:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: MP Nusrat Ghani speaks in Parliament in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Muslim lawmaker Nusrat Ghani after she was fired from a ministerial position in 2020 regarding claims of Islamophobia and he later invited her to make a formal complaint, his office said on Sunday.

Ghani, 49, who lost her job as a junior transport minister in February 2020, told the Sunday Times that a "whip" - an enforcer of parliamentary discipline - said her "Muslimness" had been raised as an issue in her sacking.

Johnson had written to Ghani "expressing his serious concern (about possible Islamophobia) and inviting her to begin a formal complaint process. She did not subsequently do so," said a spokesperson for the prime minister. "The Conservative Party does not tolerate prejudice or discrimination of any kind."

(Reporting by Paul Sandle)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:41aHeavy gunfire heard in Burkina barracks, gov't denies army takeover
RE
06:41aHeavy gunfire heard in Burkina barracks, gov't denies army takeover
RE
06:41aHeavy gunfire heard in Burkina barracks, gov't denies army takeover
RE
06:41aExplainer-How Western economic sanctions might target Russia
RE
06:08aUK warns Russia will face severe sanctions if it installs Ukraine 'puppet regime'
RE
06:07aUK warns Russia will face severe sanctions if it installs Ukraine 'puppet regime'
RE
06:07aUK's Johnson invited ex-minister to make Islamophobia complaint - spokesperson
RE
06:06aThai PM to visit Saudi Arabia as diplomatic relations thaw
RE
06:02aSarah Palin set to battle New York Times at defamation trial
RE
05:41aMalaysia former PM Mahathir still in hospital, says his daughter
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Beijing introduces more COVID measures as cases mount before Olympics
2One surrendered Hong Kong hamster tests COVID positive as city lockdown..
3Delivery race among Indian grocery startups brings road safety risks
4Beijing introduces more COVID measures as cases mount before Olympics
5Japan's Tepco hit by setback in clean-up of crippled Fukushima nuclear ..

HOT NEWS