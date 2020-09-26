Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK's Johnson lines up two critics of BBC for big media roles - Times

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/26/2020 | 02:11pm EDT

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to appoint two Brexit-backing critics of the BBC to important roles in the media, including one as chairman of the publicly owned broadcaster itself, the Times reported on Saturday.

The newspaper said Johnson had asked Charles Moore, a former editor of the Daily Telegraph, to become the chairman of the BBC and wanted Paul Dacre, a former editor of the Daily Mail, to be chairman of media regulator Ofcom.

The BBC is entering a crucial period in its history, with some lawmakers attacking its universal funding model and online giants Netflix and Amazon posing a new threat.

"This is part of a process of the prime minister putting allies in key positions," the newspaper quoted one source close to Johnson as saying.

Applications for the roles are due to open shortly. Of the BBC position, a spokeswoman for the Department of Media said: "It is an open recruitment process and all public appointments are subject to a robust and fair selection criteria."

The spokeswoman had no comment about the Ofcom role.

Moore and Dacre both led right-wing dailies and have accused the BBC of a left-wing bias and a willingness to go beyond its core remit of providing public service broadcasting. The BBC has denied the criticism.

The BBC is widely respected globally but it has clashed with members of Johnson's governing Conservative Party who accuse it of being out of touch with the country, particularly over Britain's departure from the European Union.

With critics circling, its new director general, Tim Davie, has told staff they should not air their own political views on social media and staff should not expect any further expansion.

Johnson, a former journalist with the Telegraph, has questioned why the BBC should continue to be supported by an annual fee paid by all viewing households.

The BBC's television, radio and online content reaches 92% of the population, and its news and programmes, such as sci-fi drama "Doctor Who" and natural history documentaries pioneered by David Attenborough, have shaped Britain's culture.

It argues that the licence fee allows it to deliver hard-hitting news and entertainment while remaining independent from the state. The broadcaster has secured the income until 2027 when its charter expires.

Ofcom regulates the British media industry, including the BBC, to ensure they provide impartial news. (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Timothy Heritage Editing by Alison Williams)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.28% 0.91247 Delayed Quote.8.22%
NETFLIX, INC. 2.07% 482.88 Delayed Quote.49.24%
TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.29% 3.44 End-of-day quote.-24.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:06pArmani takes over prime-time TV for catwalk in the time of COVID
RE
04:02pAs U.S., China squabble at U.N., a plea - and warning - from one of world's smallest states
RE
02:11pUK's Johnson lines up two critics of BBC for big media roles - Times
RE
01:38pU.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 203,180 Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday
RE
01:36pIvory Coast president says new West African currency launch may take five years
RE
01:32pU.S. CDC reports 203,180 deaths from coronavirus
RE
01:27pANGRY BUT DETERMINED : Portuguese workers protest for better wages amid pandemic
RE
01:16pUK's Johnson seeks to appoint two critics of BBC to key media roles-Times
RE
11:40aWEBINAR 8 : Policies and Actions required to mobilise a large scale Irish Biogas Industry
PU
11:10aFULFILLING THE 2030 AGENDA IN THE POST COVID-19 WORLD WILL NECESSITATE A NEW GLOBAL AND REGIONAL COMPACT : Eclac
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LENOVO GROUP LIMITED : Some 3,500 U.S. companies sue over Trump-imposed Chinese tariffs
2NETFLIX, INC. : NETFLIX : says it does not agree with Chinese author's views on Uighur Muslims
3CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S : CHR HANSEN A/S : . Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : H175 to bolster Omni's oil and gas operations in Brazil
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Justice Department asks judge to allow U.S. to bar WeChat from U.S. app stores

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group