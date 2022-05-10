Log in
UK's Johnson plans to breach post-Brexit treaty over N.Ireland - report

05/10/2022 | 12:15pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets Switzerland's President Ignazio Cassis

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to announce that he will breach treaty obligations under the Northern Ireland Protocol, a key part of Britain's post-Brexit relationship with the European Union, ITV political editor Robert Peston said.

"Johnson is planning to say, as I understand it, that the UK government will use powers in legislation to breach its treaty obligations under the NI Protocol," Peston wrote in a post on the website of The Spectator magazine.

"It will suspend all those border checks on goods flowing from Great Britain to Northern Ireland which were such an important part of its Brexit deal with the EU. But he'll announce all of that on Friday, not today."

Britain said earlier on Tuesday it would take all necessary steps to protect peace in Northern Ireland as it urged the EU to show more flexibility.

Johnson's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by William James)


© Reuters 2022
