UK's Johnson plans to breach post-Brexit treaty over N.Ireland - report

"Johnson is planning to say, as I understand it, that the UK government will use powers in legislation to breach its treaty obligations under the NI Protocol," Peston wrote in a post on the website of The Spectator magazine.

"It will suspend all those border checks on goods flowing from Great Britain to Northern Ireland which were such an important part of its Brexit deal with the EU. But he'll announce all of that on Friday, not today."

Britain said earlier on Tuesday it would take all necessary steps to protect peace in Northern Ireland as it urged the EU to show more flexibility.

Johnson's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

