UK's Johnson plans to scrap COVID-19 self-isolation law - The Telegraph

01/16/2022 | 05:00pm EST
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Northwich

Jan 16 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom is drawing up plans under which people will not be legally bound to self-isolate after catching COVID-19, The Telegraph reported on Sunday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to permanently revoke emergency coronavirus laws as Britain's COVID-19 cases continue to fall, the report said, adding official guidance would remain but would not result in fines or legal punishment if ignored.

The plans will be worked up over the coming weeks, with an announcement expected as early as the spring, the report said.

Last week, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said COVID-19 self-isolation in England will be cut to five days from seven if someone tests negative twice.

Johnson is also set to lift Plan B COVID-19 restrictions, introduced last month to slow the spread of the Omicron variant, according to an earlier Telegraph report. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2022
