Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK's Johnson praises Ukrainian rail workers

04/10/2022 | 11:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Johnson said that the name given to the rail workers, "the iron people", reflects "the spirit that you are showing, the spirit of Ukraine in standing up to the appalling aggression that we are seeing."

Johnson also posed for a picture with with Ukrzaliznytsia staff on the train.

In Kyiv Johnson pledged armoured vehicles and anti-ship missile systems, alongside support for World Bank loans and Britain's commitment to move away from using Russian fossil fuel.

The meeting between the two leaders was shrouded in secrecy until Johnson appeared in the Ukrainian capital.

Johnson was the latest foreign leader to visit Kyiv after Russian forces pulled back from the area, marking a return to some degree of normality for the capital.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:07pUk's sunak says "i have always followed the rules and i hope suc…
RE
02:06pUk's rishi sunak says written to prime minister asking to refer…
RE
02:03pMacron, Le Pen seen qualifying for French election runoff - initial projections
RE
02:03pMacron, Le Pen seen qualifying for French election runoff - initial projections
RE
01:29pPolitical change in Pakistan as Shehbaz Sharif seeks to become PM
RE
01:29pPolitical change in Pakistan as Shehbaz Sharif seeks to become PM
RE
01:23pBattle looms in Ukraine's east, Washington commits to weapons supply
RE
01:21pBattle looms in Ukraine's east, Washington commits to weapons supply
RE
01:19pIsrael, West Bank on edge after more deadly violence
RE
12:25pMexican president tests political muscle with referendum on his future
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk, On Twitter Blue Subscription, Says "Maybe Even An Option To ..
2Musk proposes Twitter Blue subscription shake-up days after disclosing ..
3Zelenskiy braces for 'hard battle,' UK's Johnson visits with aid
4Shanghai seeks to reassure residents over COVID-hit supplies
5Russia increases its emergency spending fund by $3.5 billion

HOT NEWS