UK's Johnson says he is confident of legality of Rwanda migrant plan

06/18/2022 | 05:16am EDT
Protestors demonstrate outside the Home Office building against the British Governments plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday he was confident of the legality of his government's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda after the first flight was blocked at the last minute by the European human rights court.

The court issued an injunction on Tuesday to stop the scheduled deportation of a handful of migrants on board, a decision Johnson described as a "weird last minute hiccup".

"Every single court in this country said there was no obstacle that they could see, no court in this country ruled the policy unlawful which was very, very encouraging," Johnson told reporters. "We are very confident in the legality, the lawfulness of what we are doing and we are going to pursue the policy."

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
