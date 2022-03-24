Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK's Johnson says pressure could be applied to Putin's gold reserves

03/24/2022 | 04:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NATO summit on Russia's invasion of Ukraine

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain and its western allies will increase the economic pressure on Russia by examining whether more can be done to prevent President Vladimir Putin from accessing gold reserves, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

Western sanctions have frozen much of Russia's central bank's $640 billion in assets, barred several banks from global payments system SWIFT and hammered the rouble.

Ahead of a NATO meeting in Brussels, Johnson told LBC Radio that Putin had already crossed a red line and that he should appear before the International Criminal Court.

"We need to do more," he said. "And so we need to do more economically. Can we do more to stop him using his gold reserves for instance, in addition to his cash reserves?

"The more pressure we apply now, particularly on things like gold, that I believe the more we can shorten the war."

Johnson added that U.S. President Joe Biden was right to say that Russia was guilty of committing war crimes.

"It is right that Russia should now be called before the International Court of Justice and right that President Putin should appear before the International Criminal Court. "There is no question that what they are doing is war crimes."

(Reporting by Kate Holton and Muvija M, Editing by Paul Sandle and Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BELIEVE 1.25% 12.774 Real-time Quote.-25.34%
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. -1.98% 134.24 Delayed Quote.-0.70%
SWIFT NETWORKS GROUP LIMITED 5.88% 0.018 Delayed Quote.-5.56%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.27% 95.5 Delayed Quote.41.44%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:03aMARKETMIND : A month of war
RE
04:03aDaimler Truck sees little impact from Ukraine, pandemic in 2022
RE
04:02aUK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 24
RE
04:02aUK's Johnson says pressure could be applied to Putin's gold reserves
RE
04:00aCandriam says exposure to russia is 0.002% of total aum, will re…
RE
04:00aCandriam says has excluded russian sovereign debt from sustainab…
RE
04:00aEuropean investment manager candriam says halted all russian inv…
RE
04:00aCandriam says assets under management rose 13% in 2021 to 158 bl…
RE
04:00aAsset manager Candriam stopped Russia investments end-Jan
RE
03:59aLondon Shares Seen Edging Higher; Asia, US Fall
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Rouble recovers further, jittery stock trading resumes after month-long..
3Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
4Clients plead with top custodian banks to stay in Russia
5Asian shares struggle, oil edges lower as Ukraine worries linger

HOT NEWS