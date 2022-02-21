Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK's Johnson scraps COVID restrictions in England

02/21/2022 | 05:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

"First, we will remove all remaining domestic restrictions in law."

British Prime Minister Boris on Monday (February 21) said he would lift all coronavirus restrictions in England.

"We will end routine contact tracing and no longer ask fully vaccinated close contacts and those under 18 to test daily for seven days."

Johnson's move to end health restrictions has drawn skepticism from some scientists and political opponents, who warn the move is premature and will leave the country vulnerable to new viral variants.

"Mr Speaker, COVID will not suddenly disappear. So those who would wait for a total end to this war before lifting the remaining regulations would be restricting the liberties of the British people for a long time to come."

The prime minister said the economic costs and the toll on personal liberty were too high to pay any longer.

The plan to ditch remaining legal restrictions is a priority for many of Johnson's Conservative Party lawmakers, whose discontent over his scandal-ridden leadership has threatened his grip on power.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:53pAustralia pledges $578 million for surveillance, research in Antarctica
RE
05:50pCanada condemns Russian move on breakaway regions, preparing sanctions
RE
05:50pCanada and allies will impose more sanctions if there is 'any fu…
RE
05:50pCanada strongly condemns russian recognition of two breakaway re…
RE
05:33pDollar Lost 0.26% to 114.74 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pSterling Gains 0.11% to $1.3603 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pEuro Lost 0.09% to $1.1312 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.07% to 89.68 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pPutin's move on Eastern Ukraine breaks international law -Johnson
RE
05:30pAbout 60 killed in blast at informal gold mine -Burkina Faso state TV
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2World stocks hit 3-week lows, oil rises on Russia-Ukraine fears
3What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Icahn nominates two members to McDonald's board to challenge pig policy
5Hong Kong shares close down as new regulatory rules weigh

HOT NEWS