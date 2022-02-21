UK's Johnson scraps COVID restrictions in England

British Prime Minister Boris on Monday (February 21) said he would lift all coronavirus restrictions in England.

"We will end routine contact tracing and no longer ask fully vaccinated close contacts and those under 18 to test daily for seven days."

Johnson's move to end health restrictions has drawn skepticism from some scientists and political opponents, who warn the move is premature and will leave the country vulnerable to new viral variants.

"Mr Speaker, COVID will not suddenly disappear. So those who would wait for a total end to this war before lifting the remaining regulations would be restricting the liberties of the British people for a long time to come."

The prime minister said the economic costs and the toll on personal liberty were too high to pay any longer.

The plan to ditch remaining legal restrictions is a priority for many of Johnson's Conservative Party lawmakers, whose discontent over his scandal-ridden leadership has threatened his grip on power.