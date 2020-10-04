UK's Johnson sees bumpy COVID winter, but radical changes by spring

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris
Johnson said on Sunday he expected the next few months of the
COVID-19 pandemic to be bumpy, but that things would look
radically different in the spring.
"I've got to tell you, in all candour, it's going to
continue to be bumpy through to Christmas, it may even be bumpy
beyond," Johnson said during an interview on BBC television.
"If you talk to the scientists, they're all virtually
unanimous that by the spring things will be radically different
and we'll be in a different world, that is the normal cycle of a
pandemic like this," he said.
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Toby Chopra)