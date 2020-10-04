Log in
UK's Johnson sees bumpy COVID winter, but radical changes by spring

10/04/2020 | 05:00am EDT

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday he expected the next few months of the COVID-19 pandemic to be bumpy, but that things would look radically different in the spring.

"I've got to tell you, in all candour, it's going to continue to be bumpy through to Christmas, it may even be bumpy beyond," Johnson said during an interview on BBC television.

"If you talk to the scientists, they're all virtually unanimous that by the spring things will be radically different and we'll be in a different world, that is the normal cycle of a pandemic like this," he said. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Toby Chopra)

