UK's Johnson self-isolating after COVID-19 contact

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris
Johnson has been told to self-isolate after coming into contact
with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, his Downing
Street office said on Sunday.
"He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on
leading the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic,"
a spokesman for Johnson - who was hospitalised with COVID-19
earlier this year - said.
"The PM is well and does not have any symptoms of COVID-19."
