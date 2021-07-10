UK's Johnson to announce high street regeneration plans next week

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris
Johnson will set out next week plans to regenerate Britain's
high streets by expanding outdoor dining and investing more in
sports facilities as part of his promise to "level up" the
country's economy.
Johnson, who won a 2019 election thanks largely to voters in
struggling regions of England, has said he wants to tackle
regional inequalities and make sure areas outside of the
economic powerhouse London have more opportunities.
In a speech in the coming week, he will explain how a new
High Streets strategy will help local communities thrive, by
allowing more outside dining on pavements, helping restaurants
and cafes serve more customers.
Local sports facilities will receive a 25 million pound
($35 million) boost under the plans.
Temporary permissions given to pubs during the pandemic
allowing them to serve "takeaway pints" will also be extended
for another 12 months, said a statement published by his office
on Saturday.
"The Prime Minister is determined to level up the UK and
deliver a fairer, stronger society - one where whatever your
background and wherever you live, everyone can access the
opportunities they need to succeed," a government spokesperson
said in the statement.
As part of his plan, Johnson has so announced a series of
urban renewal projects worth 830 million pounds in towns and
cities away from London, as well as establishing eight Freeports
in England and backing green technology jobs.
($1 = 0.7194 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Angus MacSwan)