Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK's Johnson to leave home woes behind in visit to India

04/16/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
COP26 in Glasgow

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will seek to put his domestic problems behind him when he visits India this week on a trip to strengthen links between the two countries which have not seen eye to eye over the response to the Ukraine crisis.

Johnson will head to India on Thursday with calls for his resignation ringing in his ears after he was fined for breaking his own COVID-19 lockdown rules by attending a birthday party for him in Downing Street in June 2020.

Parliament returns from its Easter vacation on Tuesday and Johnson has said he would "set the record straight" about gatherings in his office. He had previously told lawmakers there were no parties and guidance was always followed.

In details released late on Saturday, Johnson's office said the British leader would use his trip to India to deepen relations, including in-depth talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the two nations' "strategic defence, diplomatic and economic partnership".

He will also push for progress in talks on a free trade deal, which Britain is hoping to strike as part of its post-Brexit strategy. His office said such a trade deal was predicted to boost Britain's total trade by up to 28 billion pounds ($36.5 billion) annually by 2035.

But the visit will be overshadowed in part by disagreement over the Ukraine conflict.

Western allies have called for India, which imports arms from Russia, to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin in stronger terms, and U.S. President Joe Biden earlier this week told Modi that buying more oil from Russia was not in India's interest.

British trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan also said last month Britain was very disappointed with India's stance. However, Johnson's office made no direct reference to the conflict, although a source said it was expected Ukraine would be discussed "among other geopolitical issues".

Johnson said India, as a major economic power, was a highly valued strategic partner.

"As we face threats to our peace and prosperity from autocratic states, it is vital that democracies and friends stick together," he said in a statement. Last year, he was forced to cancel a planned trip to India because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last May, the two countries announced a partnership involving more than 530 million pounds of Indian investment into Britain, and Downing Street said Johnson was expected to announce further major investment and new collaboration on cutting-edge science, health and technology.

($1 = 0.7658 pounds)

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Clelia Oziel)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:53pN.Korean leader observes new weapons test to enhance nuclear capabilities-KCNA
RE
05:50pUK's Johnson to leave home woes behind in visit to India
RE
05:39pN.Korean leader observes new weapons test to enhance nuclear capabilities-KCNA
RE
05:35pUK's Johnson to leave home woes behind in visit to India
RE
05:24pRussia says its forces clear most of Mariupol, strike Kyiv suburb
RE
04:35pShooting at South Carolina shopping mall leaves multiple injuries
RE
04:09pPope condemns cruelty of Ukraine war at Easter vigil service
RE
04:09pPope condemns cruelty of Ukraine war at Easter vigil service
RE
03:54pU.S. border arrests surge to two-decade high
RE
03:09pMorocco condemns Israeli raid on Jerusalem's Al Aqsa mosque
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia's Gazprom says it continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine
2Activision cooperating with federal insider trading probes - filing
3Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
4Starbucks CEO Schultz says days of 'false promises' are over
5Ukraine says fighting rages in Mariupol, blasts rattle Kyiv

HOT NEWS