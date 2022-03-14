Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK's Johnson urges Saudi Arabia to raise oil output, minister says

03/14/2022 | 04:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
British PM Johnson leaves Downing Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is trying to persuade Saudi Arabia to increase its oil output, a senior minister said on Monday, following reports that Johnson would travel to the OPEC heavyweight this week.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE have so far snubbed U.S. pleas to use their spare output capacity to tame rampant crude prices which threaten a global recession after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Saudi ties with the West are strained over a range of rights issues including the Yemen war and the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

The Times newspaper said that Johnson would travel to Saudi Arabia this week to try to persuade it to increase output, citing sources that said he had built good ties with the country's leadership.

Asked if it was right to seek the support of Saudi Arabia, just days after it executed 81 men, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Britain had a frank relationship with the country but it was also "important to recognise, whether we like it or not, that Saudi Arabia is one of the world's largest oil producers".

"At a time of a major global energy crisis that has been caused by this war in Europe, it is right for the prime minister and other world leaders to engage with Saudi Arabia and try to work together where that makes sense," he told Times Radio.

Oil prices shed as much as $4 a barrel on Monday, on hopes of diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine, with Brent crude futures trading at $108.92 at 0752 GMT.

A spokesperson for Johnson's Downing Street office declined to comment on the report that the prime minister would travel to Saudi Arabia this week.

Saudi Arabia executed 81 men including seven Yemenis and one Syrian on Saturday, the interior ministry said, in the kingdom's biggest mass execution in decades.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden and Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) 0.04% 4.0179 Delayed Quote.-4.03%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.05% 109.96 Delayed Quote.40.15%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -2.73% 905.9585 Delayed Quote.40.27%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) -0.01% 3.67268 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WTI -1.07% 106.18 Delayed Quote.42.67%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:25aAustralia, Netherlands start legal action against Russia for downing of MH17
RE
04:23aRaizen CEO says sugar prices to change due to India's falling demand
RE
04:21aFTSE deletes Abramovich's Evraz from indexes amid trading crunch
RE
04:20aIndia's Feb trade deficit widens to $20.88 billion - trade ministry
RE
04:18aUK's Johnson urges Saudi Arabia to raise oil output, minister says
RE
04:17aAustralia, Netherlands start legal action against Russia for downing of MH17
RE
04:13aKyiv urges West to back Ukraine to 'avert a larger war'
RE
04:11aIran's top security official says Tehran will stay in nuclear talks until 'strong deal' is reached
RE
04:03aIran foreign ministry spokesperson says U.S. has to take decision to revive nuclear deal
RE
04:00aStanChart Kenya's profit jumps 70% in 2021 on easing COVID curbs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1More Ukraine-Russia talks scheduled as attack on base kills dozens
2Ukraine to insist in talks with Russia on presidents' meeting - Zelensk..
3China faces consequences if it helps Russia evade sanctions over Ukrain..
4Chinese tycoon's 'big short' on nickel trips up Tsingshan's miracle gro..
5Europe's carmakers scramble to replace Ukrainian auto parts

HOT NEWS