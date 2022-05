UK's Johnson urges caution over Russia in call to France's Macron

A British readout said the two leaders, who have endured a strained relationship over a range of issues, committed to reinvigorate the "Anglo-French relationship" when Johnson congratulated Macron on his election victory.

Macron was re-elected 12 days ago.

Johnson and Macron agreed that the military powers should coordinate more closely on longer-term security and economic support for Ukraine, as well as efforts to isolate Russia.

"He urged against any negotiations with Russia on terms that gave credence to the Kremlin's false narrative for the invasion, but stressed that this was a decision for the Ukrainian government," the British readout said.

Macron spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin regularly in the early weeks of the campaign. The two spoke again this week.

Johnson and Macron also discussed the post-Brexit trade deal for Northern Ireland that has caused mounting tensions, with Johnson reiterating the UK's "serious and ongoing concerns" and his belief that serious changes are needed to protect peace.

