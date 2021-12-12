UK's Johnson warns of Omicron 'tidal wave', says two doses not enough

* UK accelerates booster shot programme
* Says two doses not enough against Omicron
* Johnson says 'tidal wave' coming
LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Britain faces a "tidal wave" of
the Omicron variant of coronavirus and two vaccine doses will
not be enough to contain it, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said
on Sunday, as he accelerated the booster rollout programme.
Speaking hours after government scientists lifted the COVID
alert level to 4 on a 5-point scale, Johnson said the booster
programme must go faster because scientists did not yet know if
Omicron was less severe than other variants.
"A tidal wave of Omicron is coming," Johnson said in
televised statement on Sunday evening. "And I'm afraid it is now
clear that two doses of vaccine are simply not enough to give
the level of protection we all need."
He added that scientists knew Omicron was much more
transmissible and that a wave of the variant through a
population that was not boosted would result in so many
hospitalisations the National Health Service would struggle to
cope.
"Everyone eligible aged 18 and over in England will have the
chance to get their booster before the New Year," he said.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Kate Holton)