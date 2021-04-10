Log in
UK's Johnson will not attend Prince Philip funeral: Downing St

04/10/2021 | 02:36pm EDT
LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not attend next Saturday's funeral of Prince Philip to make space for as many family members as possible under pandemic rules, his Downing Street office said in a statement.

"As a result of the Coronavirus regulations, only 30 people can attend the funeral of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the statement said.

"The prime minister has throughout wanted to act in accordance with what is best for the royal household, and so to allow for as many family members as possible will not be attending the funeral on Saturday." (Reporting by Andy Bruce)


