UK's Johnson will not attend Prince Philip funeral: Downing St

LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris
Johnson will not attend next Saturday's funeral of Prince Philip
to make space for as many family members as possible under
pandemic rules, his Downing Street office said in a statement.
"As a result of the Coronavirus regulations, only 30 people
can attend the funeral of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of
Edinburgh," the statement said.
"The prime minister has throughout wanted to act in
accordance with what is best for the royal household, and so to
allow for as many family members as possible will not be
attending the funeral on Saturday."
(Reporting by Andy Bruce)