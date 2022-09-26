Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK's Kwarteng to set out medium-term fiscal plan, forecasts on Nov. 23

09/26/2022 | 11:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: British Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng attends an interview with Laura Kuenssberg

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng will set out a "Medium-Term Fiscal Plan" on Nov. 23, alongside growth and borrowing forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility, Britain's finance ministry said on Monday.

"The Fiscal Plan will set out further details on the government's fiscal rules, including ensuring that debt falls as a share of GDP in the medium-term," the finance ministry said.

Kwarteng sent sterling and government bonds into freefall on Friday with a so-called mini-budget that was designed to grow the economy by funding tax cuts with huge increases in government borrowing.

Earlier on Monday, the pound plunged to a record low against the dollar and British bond prices collapsed again.

"Cabinet Ministers will announce further supply-side growth measures in October and early November, including changes to the planning system, business regulations, childcare, immigration, agricultural productivity, and digital infrastructure," the Treasury said.

"Next month, the chancellor will, as part of that programme, outline regulatory reforms to ensure the UK's financial services sector remains globally competitive."

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.35% 1.08225 Delayed Quote.-19.80%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.91% 0.7292 Delayed Quote.-7.03%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.43% 0.96442 Delayed Quote.-14.81%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.37% 0.012263 Delayed Quote.-8.35%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.72% 0.56985 Delayed Quote.-15.97%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:43aHurricane Ian prompts NASA to roll moon rocket off launchpad, adding more delays
RE
11:43aBank of England says it "will not hesitate" to raise rates
RE
11:43aEMA : Ema's chmp started evaluating an application for the author…
RE
11:41aBANK OF ENGLAND : monitoring financial markets "very closely"
RE
11:40aWall Street mixed as it digests macro 'tsunami'
RE
11:38aChina vows more data, policies for stable hog supply in fourth quarter
RE
11:34aUK lender Halifax pulls mortgages with fees in response to market turmoil
RE
11:33aRussia's settlement depository demands EU sanctions be recognised as unlawful
RE
11:31aBank of england says role of monetary policy is to ensure that…
RE
11:31aBOE :  as the mpc has made clear, it will make a full assessment…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's yuan hits 28-month low despite fresh policy step, nears daily d..
2Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with..
3Unilever's soap opera: M&A, Nelson Peltz, CEO to retire
4Pound plunge the latest ill omen as market stress rises
5Analyst recommendations: Anglo American, Aveva, BP pc, Costco, Fedex...

HOT NEWS