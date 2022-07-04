Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK's Labour rules out pact with Scottish independence party at next election

07/04/2022 | 09:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Scotland's First Minister Sturgeon holds news conference on proposed second referendum on Scottish independence, in Edinburgh

LONDON (Reuters) - The leader of the Labour Party in Scotland on Monday ruled out any deal with the Scottish National Party (SNP) after the next British election, dismissing the idea that such a pact could lead to a new independence referendum.

Scottish first minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon last week said she aimed to hold a new Scottish independence referendum in October 2023 and would contest the next election on the single issue of independence if the referendum is blocked.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ruled out consenting to a new vote after Scotland voted against independence in 2014.

He has attacked Labour by saying they would have to form a coalition with the SNP to form a government, risking the future of the United Kingdom.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said while it suited both the Conservatives and the SNP to talk up the prospect of such a deal to damage Labour, the party would form a minority government if it fell short of a parliamentary majority.

"Regardless of the outcome of the next UK General Election, Labour will do no deal with the SNP," he said.

Sarwar rejected Sturgeon's proposals for a new referendum, saying that instead of re-opening the wounds of a divisive independence campaign, a new constitutional settlement could be reached by reforming Britain's institutions.

He proposed abolishing the unelected second chamber, the House of Lords, and replacing it with a directly elected Senate of the Nations and Regions, a policy proposal that he said would be considered by a Labour commission into the future of the United Kingdom.

"We don't need to divide our people to offer change. We don't need a divisive referendum to deliver it," said Sarwar, whose party won only one of the Scottish seats in the House of Commons in the last national election.

"The House of Lords must be abolished and replaced with an institution which better reflects the make-up and the identity of the United Kingdom," he said.

Sturgeon says a new referendum is justified because Brexit took Scotland out of the European Union against its wishes after the anti-independence campaign in the 2014 referendum had said that a "no" vote was the only way to guarantee that Scotland stayed in the bloc.

The Panelbase survey his weekend showed support for independence nudging slightly ahead, with 48% of respondents in favour, 47% opposed and 5% saying they did not know.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

By Alistair Smout


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:43aBANK OF ISRAEL GOVERNOR YARON : …
RE
09:43aBANK OF ISRAEL GOVERNOR YARON : Central bank will act independent…
RE
09:42aFrance to step up food sector price probes to curb inflation
RE
09:38aBadger infrastructure solutions ltd shares rise 7%, touching hig…
RE
09:32aCanadian factory activity grows at slowest pace in 17 months
RE
09:24aBANK OF ISRAEL GOVERNOR YARON : Political uncertainty could impac…
RE
09:24aUK's Labour rules out pact with Scottish independence party at next election
RE
09:20aBANK OF ISRAEL GOVERNOR YARON : Steps taking now are continuation…
RE
09:19aBANK OF ISRAEL GOVERNOR YARON : Determined to return inflation to…
RE
09:08aGALVANISERS WANTED : post-Brexit worker shortages strain UK employers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ETF overview: Information technology, Consumer staples, Emerging market..
2Momentum Picks: 5 stocks for the summer
3Ryanair records busiest month ever in June, load factor hits 95%
4Nintendo : Q & A (209KB)
5VONOVIA : Barclays keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS