UK's Labour to keep fiscal rule on debt burden, reports say

March 19, 2024 at 01:55 pm EDT Share

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's opposition Labour Party would stick with the current government's fiscal target of bringing down debt as a share of economic output in the fifth year of a forecast period, media reports said on Tuesday.

Labour's would-be finance minister Rachel Reeves will make the commitment in a speech she was due to give later on Tuesday, the Financial Times and the BBC reported. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by William James)