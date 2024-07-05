LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - Britain's Labour Party won the first parliamentary constituency to declare in the election on Thursday, beating the Reform UK candidate into second place in the Houghton and Sunderland South seat in northern England. (Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James)
Stock Market News
INSTANT VIEW- Britain's Labour Party poised for huge election win, exit poll shows
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar climbs to one-month high ahead of domestic jobs data
Canada set to approve Glencore takeover of Teck coal business, Globe and Mail reports
Scottish National Party set for worst UK election showing since 2010, exit poll says
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News
- Economy
- UK's Labour wins first electoral seat to declare, Reform UK in second