UK's Liz Truss considers 5% cut on VAT if she becomes PM -Telegraph

08/27/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
LONDON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - British foreign secretary Liz Truss, the frontrunner to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister, is considering cutting value added taxes (VAT) across the board by 5% to address a cost-of-living crisis, the Telegraph reported on Saturday.

The plan is being considered as a "nuclear" option, the Telegraph quoted an unnamed source as saying, with other options being considered include a 2.5% cut in VAT, from the current standard rate of 20%. (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar)


© Reuters 2022
