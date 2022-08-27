UK's Liz Truss considers 5% cut on VAT if she becomes PM -Telegraph

LONDON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - British foreign secretary Liz
Truss, the frontrunner to succeed Boris Johnson as prime
minister, is considering cutting value added taxes (VAT) across
the board by 5% to address a cost-of-living crisis, the
Telegraph reported on Saturday.
The plan is being considered as a "nuclear" option, the
Telegraph quoted an unnamed source as saying, with other options
being considered include a 2.5% cut in VAT, from the current
standard rate of 20%.
(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar)