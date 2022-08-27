UK's Liz Truss considers 5% cut on VAT if she becomes PM -Telegraph

LONDON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - British foreign secretary Liz Truss, the frontrunner to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister, is considering cutting value added taxes (VAT) across the board by 5% to address a cost-of-living crisis, the Telegraph reported on Saturday.

The plan is being considered as a "nuclear" option, the Telegraph quoted an unnamed source as saying, with other options being considered include a 2.5% cut in VAT, from the current standard rate of 20%. (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar)