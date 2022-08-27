UK's Liz Truss considers 5% cut on VAT if she becomes PM -Telegraph

LONDON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - British leadership frontrunner
Liz Truss is considering cutting value added taxes (VAT) across
the board by 5% if she becomes prime minister, to tackle the
cost-of-living crisis, the Telegraph reported on Saturday.
Truss's leadership campaign is considering the plan as a
"nuclear" option, the Telegraph quoted an unnamed source as
saying, with other options including a 2.5% cut in VAT, from the
current standard rate of 20%.
A 5% cut on VAT would save the average household more than
1,300 pounds ($1,527) a year, and would cost taxpayers 3.2
billion pounds a month, according to analysis by the Institute
for Fiscal Studies think tank, the Telegraph said.
Separately, the Times newspaper reported Truss was also
considering an emergency cut to income taxes and VAT. Some of
her allies believe that the personal allowance, the rate above
which people start to pay income tax, should be lifted, the
paper said.
The British government has been facing growing calls to
provide immediate financial support to households, with energy
bills set to jump 80% to an average of 3,549 pounds a year from
October.
Soaring energy bills, exacerbated by Russia's invasion of
Ukraine, have driven British inflation to 40-year-highs but the
government's response has been hampered by the race to replace
Johnson that runs until Sept. 5.
The government has said it is preparing options on a
cost-of-living support package for the next prime minister to
consider.
Truss's campaign is also considering extending a 5-pence cut
in fuel duty, the Telegraph said.
"Liz will consider options to help people but it would not
be right for her to announce her plans before she has even been
elected Prime Minister or seen all the facts," a Truss campaign
source said.
Truss has said she favours tax cuts to expand the economy.
Her leadership contender and former finance minister Rishi Sunak
has pledged more direct support to help households struggling
with surging energy bills.
"Next month – whoever takes over from me – the Government
will announce another huge package of financial support,"
Johnson, writing in an article for the Mail on Sunday, said.
($1 = 0.8513 pounds)
(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Richard Chang and
Daniel Wallis)