UK's Liz Truss has 34 point lead over Sunak - YouGov/Times poll
08/02/2022 | 03:18pm EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has a 34 point lead over former finance minister Rishi Sunak among the Conservative Party members who will decide Britain's next prime minister, a YouGov poll for The Times newspaper showed on Tuesday.
The poll, which The Times said was conducted over the past five days, showed 60% support for Truss versus 26% for Sunak, with the remainder undecided.
(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Jonathan Oatis)