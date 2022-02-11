Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK's Met Police send questionnaire to PM Johnson -No. 10 spokesperson

02/11/2022 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Britain's PM Johnson visits Polish counterpart in Warsaw

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received a questionnaire from the Metropolitan Police and will respond as required, his spokesperson said on Friday.

The Metropolitan Police are contacting more than 50 people believed to have attended lockdown parties at Johnson's Downing Street office and residence to explain their involvement.

Johnson's spokesperson said in a statement, "We can confirm the Prime Minister has received a questionnaire from the Metropolitan Police. He will respond as required."

Police are investigating 12 gatherings held at No. 10 Downing Street after an internal inquiry found Johnson's staff had enjoyed alcohol-fuelled parties, with the British leader attending a few of the events himself.

At the time many people could not attend funerals or say farewell to loved ones dying in hospital due to strict COVID-19 lockdown rules, and the revelations have sparked widespread anger. Some lawmakers in the prime minister's own party have joined the opposition in calling for him to quit.

Johnson has apologised and promised to change the culture at the top of government after the inquiry found a "serious lack of leadership". After five aides quit, he has appointed new staff to senior roles.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler and Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52pU.S. SEC chief Gensler says he is working to firm up mandatory climate risk proposal
RE
05:52pU.s. securities and exchange commission (sec) chair gary gensler…
RE
05:42pStellantis recalling nearly 20,000 plug-in minivans for fire risks
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.24% to 89.89 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Lost 0.86% to $1.1350 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Gains 0.25% to $1.3562 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pDollar Gains 0.22% to 115.45 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDogecoin Lost 4.31% to $0.146 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEthereum Lost 6.00% to $2927.28 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pBitcoin Lost 2.72% to $42560.56 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Analysis-Hot inflation fuels case for 'big-bang' Fed rate hike in March
3What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Mercedes-Benz beats profit forecast, sees supply chain headwinds in 202..
5DELIVERY HERO : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS