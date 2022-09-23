UK's NIESR sees budget deficit hitting 8% in 2022/23

NIESR also predicted Britain's budget deficit would not fall below 100 billion pounds ($111 billion) in future years, even after temporary energy support measures expire, due to the tax cuts which Kwarteng announced.

Britain's Office for Budget Responsibility forecast in March that Britain would have a budget deficit of 3.9% of GDP or 99.1 billion pounds in 2022/23, falling to 50.2 billion pounds or 1.9% of GDP in 2023/24.

($1 = 0.9031 pounds)

