Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK's National Grid to invest 10 billion pounds in power network by 2026

03/02/2021 | 10:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sunset over Drax power station in North Yorkshire

(Reuters) - Britain's National Grid said on Tuesday it broadly accepted a price control proposal from regulator Ofgem and would invest around 10 billion pounds in the power transmission network that it operates by 2026.

In December, Ofgem gave the go-ahead for 40 billion pounds ($53.4 billion) in spending on utility networks between 2021-2026 to prepare for more renewable power, including a higher-than-planned limit on grid operators' returns.

National Grid said it was pleased to see the increase in allowances and accepted the overall package for its role as electricity system operator, while broadly accepting the package for electricity and transmission businesses.

The price controls take effect from April 2021.

"This package will allow the critical investment required to maintain the resilience and reliability of our networks," National Grid said.

At nearly 2 billion pounds a year on average, investment would be higher than the previous price control period, it said.

National Grid said it would submit a technical appeal to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) regarding Ofgem's proposed cost of equity and downward adjustment to allowed returns in expectation of future outperformance.

SSEN Transmission, part of utility SSE, said it would also appeal these issues with the CMA, in addition to areas relating to new exposure to transmission charges and the loss of appeals right relating to total expenditure.

If accepted, the six-month appeal process would begin from April and final determinations could be expected in October.

National Grid said it expected credit metrics to remain below the required threshold levels of a BBB+/Baa1 debt rating on an ongoing basis due to the increased investment programme.

It said it was confident of retaining access to debt markets even if agencies downgraded the National Grid Group's ratings.

National Grid said it aimed to deliver annual dividend per share growth in line with the British CPIH inflation from the full business year 2021/22.

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; Editing by Jason Neely and Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:16aOPEC sees positive oil market outlook, but downside risks persist
RE
10:16aOPEC sees positive oil market outlook, but downside risks persist
RE
10:16aTarget to invest $4 billion annually to cement pandemic market share gains
RE
10:15aWall Street dips after solid start to March
RE
10:14aINSIGHT : Mining magnets: Arctic island finds green power can be a curse
RE
10:12aSterling slips to 2-1/2 week low against dollar, eyes turn to UK budget
RE
10:10aTarget sales soar as quick delivery fires up online demand
RE
10:10aUK's National Grid to invest 10 billion pounds in power network by 2026
RE
10:09aDollar index higher, Aussie gains on better risk sentiment
RE
10:08aTSX boosted by better-than-expected GDP data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Brexodus from City of London to the EU slows
2SIXT SE : PRESS RELEASE : SIXT closes 2020 with a slight profit in Europe despite Corona - total consolidated ..
3To go electric, America needs more mines. Can it build them?
4DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC : DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC : 2020 Preliminary -16-
5EUROSTOXX : EUROSTOXX 50 : Weak commodity prices weigh on European shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ