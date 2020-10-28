Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK's Next upgrades profit forecast again after strong third-quarter sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 03:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Shoppers walk past a Next store on Oxford Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British fashion retailer Next upgraded its full-year profit guidance for the third time in as many months after full-price sales in its third quarter exceeded its expectations.

The company, which does more than half of its sales online, said full-price sales rose 2.8% in the 13 weeks to Oct. 24, its fiscal third quarter.

It said its full-year pretax profit was now forecast at 365 million pounds, 65 million pounds higher than its central scenario given in September.

However, it added there was a high degree of uncertainty in its estimates, and the biggest risk was whether England, Scotland and Northern Ireland would follow Wales' decision to shut non-essential retail shops as part of tougher COVID measures.

Next said its online sales were strong in the quarter, showing a rise of 23.1%, offsetting a 17.9% drop in retail.

Home and childrenswear continued to perform well, it said, while demand for men's and women's formal and occasion clothing remained weak.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:40aChina shares end higher on gains in consumer, healthcare stocks
RE
03:37aEuropean stock futures slump 2% on report France mulling national lockdown
RE
03:36aBritain's Heathrow Airport slashes outlook, loses European crown
RE
03:26aNasdaq 100 futures fall 0.7%
RE
03:26aS&p 500 futures extend losses, last down 1% at three-week low, dow jones futures down 1.2%
RE
03:25aSomalia's economy to contract 2.5% this year, World Bank says
RE
03:24aUK's Next upgrades profit forecast again after strong third-quarter sales
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:15aSouth African rand flat before inflation data, budget speech
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stocks stumble, dollar dips on COVID-19, U.S. election anxiety
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft cloud business gathers steam as pandemic boosts growth
3S&P 500 : U.S. outlook dims; economists say Democratic sweep best for revival
4HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Huawei lawyers ask Canada police why no 'alarm bells' rang during CFO's arrest
5China shares rise driven by consumer, healthcare stocks; Hang Seng slips

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group