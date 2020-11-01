UK's Nigel Farage set to relaunch Brexit Party as anti-lockdown party

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage will
relaunch the group as an anti-lockdown party called Reform UK in
an attempt to fight anti-coronavirus measures imposed by Prime
Minister Boris Johnson's government.
The new party will back a policy of focused protection from
the coronavirus for only the most vulnerable, and allow the rest
of the population to develop herd immunity, Farage and party
Chairman Richard Tice wrote in an opinion piece in The Telegraph
on Sunday.
Papers seeking the name change have been submitted to the
Electoral Commission, they added.
The Brexit Party was set up in early 2019 by Farage, whose
years of campaigning against membership of the European Union
played a major part in delivering the 2016 referendum in which
the UK voted to leave the bloc.
"We are showing the courage needed to take on consensus
thinking and vested interests on Covid. But there are so many
areas of public life that can be improved to benefit ordinary
people. That is why we will campaign for Reform", Farage and
Tice wrote.
"We want to be known as the party of Reform. The name
reflects the ambition: Reform UK", they added.
The prime minister on Saturday ordered England back into a
lockdown after the UK passed the milestone of 1 million COVID-19
cases and a second wave of infections threatened to overwhelm
the health service.
The UK has the world's fifth-largest official death toll,
after the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico, according to
a Johns Hopkins University tally.
(Reporting by Rebekah Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)