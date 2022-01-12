Log in
UK's OVO Energy to cut roughly 1,700 jobs -Sky News

01/12/2022 | 04:59pm EST
(Reuters) - British gas and electricity supplier OVO Energy will cut a quarter of its workforce as part of a restructuring aimed at saving costs amid the deepening industry crisis, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

OVO could announce details of its plans as soon as Thursday, with roughly 1,700 out of 6,200 roles expected to be lost as part of a voluntary redundancy programme, the report added https://bit.ly/3zQupaJ.

The COVID-19 pandemic had previously led the energy supplier to lay off employees and close offices in an attempt to restructure its businesses.

UK's soaring wholesale energy costs have put pressure on the industry, with more than 20 energy companies, often supplying both gas and electricity to homes and businesses, having collapsed.

OVO did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside business hours.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
