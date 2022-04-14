Log in
UK's Prince Harry and Meghan visit Queen Elizabeth

04/14/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, visit One World Trade Center in Manhattan, New York City

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, had a face-to-face meeting with Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, his spokesperson said after The Sun newspaper reported the visit.

The spokesperson said the couple stopped by the United Kingdom on their way to The Hague to attend The Invictus Games, adding that Harry had previously said he hoped to see his grandmother.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

The Sun said Harry and Meghan also saw Prince Charles during a visit to Windsor Castle, which it said was their first joint trip to Britain since they quit royal duties in March 2020.

Harry, who moved to the United States with Meghan, did not attend last month's memorial service for his grandfather, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died in April last year.

His non-attendance followed a disagreement with the government over security protection.

The queen, who turns 96 later this month, has been suffering from mobility problems and did not attend the annual Maundy service at Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel on Thursday. She will also not attend an Easter Sunday service at Windsor.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; writing by James Davey; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
