Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK's Prince Harry seeks right to pay for UK police protection

01/16/2022 | 06:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
2021 Global Citizen Live concert at Central Park in New York

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry is challenging a government decision that he should not receive police protection when on British soil even if he covers the cost himself, his legal representatives said.

Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, and his American wife Meghan quit royal duties in 2020 to forge new careers in Los Angeles. Subsequently the couple have relied upon a private security team.

However, his legal representatives said that these arrangements did not give the prince the level of protection he needed while visiting Britain.

"In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home," the statement said. It cited an incident in July 2021 where they said his security had been compromised whilst leaving a charity event due to the lack of police protection.

Harry's mother Princess Diana died in a 1997 car crash while trying to escape paparazzi photographers.

The government has previously dismissed two offers to pay for police protection, the prince's lawyers said. A spokesperson said the process behind those decisions had been opaque and inconsistent and failed to consider the full risks.

Asked about the statement a government spokesperson said that the UK government's protective security system was "rigorous and proportionate", and that it was its long-standing policy not to provide detailed information on any arrangements as this could compromise individuals' security.

The spokesperson also said it would be "inappropriate" to comment in detail on any legal proceedings.

Harry sought a judicial review - a legal challenge to the lawfulness of decisions taken by a public body - in September 2021, the statement said. His lawyers said they had decided to make that information public due to a leak in the British press.

"The UK will always be Prince Harry's home and a country he wants his wife and children to be safe in," the statement said.

"With the lack of police protection comes too great a personal risk. Prince Harry hopes that his petition - after close to two years of pleas for security in the UK - will resolve this situation."

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:23aIndonesia to introduce new tax breaks on property, car sales
RE
07:15aAnalysis-Physical crude oil market steams ahead after Omicron blip
RE
06:51aEgypt to increase investments in state-owned oil companies to $1.92 bln in FY 2022-2023
RE
06:51aEgypt to increase investments in state-owned oil companies to 30 bln egp in fy 2022-2023 - statement
RE
06:41aUK PM Johnson must address culture that led to lockdown parties - Conservative chairman
RE
06:37aFBI storms Texas synagogue to release hostages, gunman dead
RE
06:34aSomali government spokesperson wounded in suicide bomb attack -police, state media
RE
06:34a'UPSIDE DOWN AGAIN' : Omicron surge roils U.S. small businesses
RE
06:24aUK's Prince Harry seeks right to pay for UK police protection
RE
06:21aSuez Canal expansion due to finish in July 2023 - SCA chairman
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FBI storms Texas synagogue to release hostages, gunman dead
2FBI storms Texas synagogue to release hostages, gunman dead
3'Upside down again': Omicron surge roils U.S. small businesses
4Greece's Aegean Airlines suspends flights to Beirut after plane damage
5Microsoft says it observed destructive malware in systems belonging to ..

HOT NEWS