The report said no decision on next steps following the offer had been taken by the union. RMT did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by William James, Editing by Paul Sandle)
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's RMT union has received an updated pay offer for rail workers from the group representing train companies, PA Media reported on Friday.
